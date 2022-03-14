close
Video: WynTV - Brioude DH Cup

Mar 14, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

It was a mini DH World Cup in Brioude this weekend. Wyn Masters checked in with the riders to get a handle on who has a one-up on the competition going into the season. It's Wyn TV from the Brioude DH Cup!

Filmed: Louis Citadelle

13 Comments

  • 10 0
 Pierron with the idea of the decade....pre-season test event for DH world cup like F1 does. Then add it in for media. Tour de France is getting a 'drive to survive' type show....DH world cup would be 100% more entertaining.
  • 2 0
 What they are doing a show about TdF?
  • 4 0
 Wyn I’m an old fart and have been watching WynTV for as long as I can remember(which is not long!), but your interviews and perspective on the races is priceless!
Keep it up please and great giving coverage to the Piron event class!
  • 5 2
 Speaking of Lourdes... Does anyone have a clue what's going on with the new Discovery broadcast? I haven't heard word-one after the original announcement that Discovery bought the broadcasting rights.
  • 27 0
 You've got another year. Put down your weapon.
  • 5 0
 @BenPea: Thanks! I definitely missed that important detail, and appreciate the heads-up.
  • 2 0
 Dont think they start broadcasting until 2023
  • 1 0
 Ahhh! The season is close
  • 1 0
 Wynn TV meets Friday Fails!
  • 1 0
 Wynnning bloody brilliant
  • 1 0
 what are V.Hoell's mechanicals?
  • 3 3
 Anyone else think hoell comes across abit spoilt and braty iv noticed it in afew interviews
  • 1 0
 agree

