Video: WynTV - Brioude DH Cup
Mar 14, 2022
by
GT Bicycles
It was a mini DH World Cup in Brioude this weekend. Wyn Masters checked in with the riders to get a handle on who has a one-up on the competition going into the season. It's Wyn TV from the Brioude DH Cup!
Filmed: Louis Citadelle
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
GT
Wyn Masters
13 Comments
Score
Time
10
0
wilsonians
(4 hours ago)
Pierron with the idea of the decade....pre-season test event for DH world cup like F1 does. Then add it in for media. Tour de France is getting a 'drive to survive' type show....DH world cup would be 100% more entertaining.
[Reply]
2
0
mfoga
(2 hours ago)
What they are doing a show about TdF?
[Reply]
4
0
tokyo-bakka
(5 hours ago)
Wyn I’m an old fart and have been watching WynTV for as long as I can remember(which is not long!), but your interviews and perspective on the races is priceless!
Keep it up please and great giving coverage to the Piron event class!
[Reply]
5
2
mammal
(5 hours ago)
Speaking of Lourdes... Does anyone have a clue what's going on with the new Discovery broadcast? I haven't heard word-one after the original announcement that Discovery bought the broadcasting rights.
[Reply]
27
0
BenPea
(5 hours ago)
You've got another year. Put down your weapon.
[Reply]
5
0
mammal
(5 hours ago)
@BenPea
: Thanks! I definitely missed that important detail, and appreciate the heads-up.
[Reply]
2
0
Breeconay
(5 hours ago)
Dont think they start broadcasting until 2023
[Reply]
1
0
FrancisDee
(5 hours ago)
Ahhh! The season is close
[Reply]
1
0
nsteele
(5 hours ago)
Wynn TV meets Friday Fails!
[Reply]
1
0
BMXrad
(5 hours ago)
Wynnning bloody brilliant
[Reply]
1
0
owl-X
(5 hours ago)
what are V.Hoell's mechanicals?
[Reply]
3
3
Jrtf
(2 hours ago)
Anyone else think hoell comes across abit spoilt and braty iv noticed it in afew interviews
[Reply]
1
0
SterlingArcher
(43 mins ago)
agree
[Reply]
