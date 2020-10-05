Pinkbike.com
Video: Wyn TV - Crankworx Innsbruck DH
Oct 5, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Wyn cranks out the post-race interviews at Crankworx Innsbruck.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
WynTV
Wyn Masters
Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
DH Racing
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
foespower
(31 mins ago)
most expensive mic ever??
[Reply]
2
0
bastifunbiker
(27 mins ago)
you really don't know anything about microphone prices, right?
[Reply]
