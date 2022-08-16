Video: Wyn TV - EWS Burke 2022

Aug 16, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

The first ever EWS Burke has wrapped up in Vermont. A sore Wyn Masters takes you around the pits to hear from the riders after an exhausting race. It's Wyn TV!

Film/Edit: Ian Howes

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 No interview with Richie's grandma? That would've been golden.
  • 1 0
 Was hoping for some ruckus pit action. Hopefully, Sugarloaf provides the party in the USA experience.
  • 1 0
 Richard! Poor Jack





