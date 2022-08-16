Watch
Video: Wyn TV - EWS Burke 2022
Aug 16, 2022
GT Bicycles
The first ever EWS Burke has wrapped up in Vermont. A sore Wyn Masters takes you around the pits to hear from the riders after an exhausting race. It's Wyn TV!
Film/Edit: Ian Howes
Videos
WynTV
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Burke 2022
3 Comments
3
0
pisgahgnar
(32 mins ago)
No interview with Richie's grandma? That would've been golden.
[Reply]
1
0
H2o1199
(10 mins ago)
Was hoping for some ruckus pit action. Hopefully, Sugarloaf provides the party in the USA experience.
[Reply]
1
0
mtbmaniatv
(4 hours ago)
Richard! Poor Jack
[Reply]
