Video: Wyn TV - EWS Finale Ligure 2020

Sep 27, 2020
by GT Bicycles  

bigquotesAfter wrapping up an absolutely shocking race in Finale, Wyn chats with Elliott Heap, Bernard Kerr, Ed Masters, Martin Maes, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, and more to find out what went down.

Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos WynTV GT Wyn Masters Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Bernard Kerr Elliott Heap Martin Maes Eddie Masters Jack Moir


3 Comments

  • 3 0
 'Just tell us what you really think' haha!
  • 1 0
 thank you for the name tags!! can't pretend to know every rider by their faces darn it!
  • 1 0
 name checks out

