Video: Wyn TV - EWS Finale Ligure 2020
Sep 27, 2020
GT Bicycles
After wrapping up an absolutely shocking race in Finale, Wyn chats with Elliott Heap, Bernard Kerr, Ed Masters, Martin Maes, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, and more to find out what went down.
Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
GT
Wyn Masters
Andreane Lanthier Nadeau
Bernard Kerr
Elliott Heap
Martin Maes
Eddie Masters
Jack Moir
Score
Time
3
0
brucemacd
(1 hours ago)
'Just tell us what you really think' haha!
[Reply]
1
0
Stonerz94
(1 hours ago)
thank you for the name tags!! can't pretend to know every rider by their faces darn it!
[Reply]
1
0
brandaneisma
(19 mins ago)
name checks out
[Reply]
