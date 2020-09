It's Wyn TV from round 2 of the Enduro World Series in Pietra Ligure. After an ice cream and a beer, Wyn roams the pits to Krush a few interviews with Remi Gauvin, Florian Nicolai, Eddie Masters, Isabeau Courdurier, Melanie Pugin, Jack Moir, and many more.



Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot