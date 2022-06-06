Video: Wyn TV - EWS Tweed Valley 2022

Jun 6, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

It's the 1st race of the 2022 EWS season! Wyn Masters checks in after the action to see who's stoked to be back in the saddle. It's Wyn TV from Tweed Valley!

Film/Edit: Jules Bellot

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos WynTV GT Wyn Masters Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Tweed Valley 2022


2 Comments

  • 8 0
 Finally. The real race recap is out.
  • 1 0
 This should be the first article on the home page.





