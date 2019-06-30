VIDEOS

Video: Wyn TV, FInals - EWS Val di Fassa

Jun 30, 2019
by GT Bicycles  

bigquotesWyn switches gears from DH to EWS to talk with all the movers and shakers in Canazei. Plus find out who wins the privateer or the week award!


6 Comments

  • + 4
 No Wyn TV in Andorra ? It's finally time for Danny TV to shine !
  • + 2
 Huh. The Enduro racers seem a bit....dunno....reserved with Wyn?
  • + 1
 @oldfut - Agreed. Wyn - give them a bit more time to speak they are not up to speed yet.
  • + 0
 Richie looks like his eyes got stung by bees but was to scared clearasil might be banned to take them
  • + 2
 No Sam??
  • + 1
 Neither wyn nor richie dared. :-)

