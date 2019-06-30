Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Wyn TV, FInals - EWS Val di Fassa
Jun 30, 2019
by
GT Bicycles
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Wyn switches gears from DH to EWS to talk with all the movers and shakers in Canazei. Plus find out who wins the privateer or the week award!
Posted In:
Videos
WynTV
GT
Shimano
Wyn Masters
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS Val Di Fassa 2019
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Martin Maes Tests Positive for Masking Agent at EWS Rotorua & Tasmania, Receives 90 Day ‘Non-Intentional’ Suspension
95079 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2019
71009 views
Interview: Martin Maes - "I'm Not Guilty... I Just Made a Stupid Mistake"
61707 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Bare Aluminum Nukeproof Mega
56265 views
Review: Shimano's XTR 12-Speed Drivetrain Sets the Bar for Shifting Performance Under Power
52306 views
8 Bike Checks from Allos - French Enduro Series
51933 views
First Ride: ARC8 Extra - A New 160mm 29er From a Small Swiss Brand
43667 views
RockShox's Updated Reverb Stealth Gets the Squishy Post-Fixing Vent Valve
41081 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
deepo1
(18 mins ago)
No Wyn TV in Andorra ? It's finally time for Danny TV to shine !
[Reply]
+ 2
oldfut
(35 mins ago)
Huh. The Enduro racers seem a bit....dunno....reserved with Wyn?
[Reply]
+ 1
Woodpeckar
(14 mins ago)
@oldfut
- Agreed. Wyn - give them a bit more time to speak they are not up to speed yet.
[Reply]
+ 0
endurogan
(21 mins ago)
Richie looks like his eyes got stung by bees but was to scared clearasil might be banned to take them
[Reply]
+ 2
jsaenz87
(34 mins ago)
No Sam??
[Reply]
+ 1
xice
(38 mins ago)
Neither wyn nor richie dared. :-)
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027337
Mobile Version of Website
6 Comments
Post a Comment