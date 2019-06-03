VIDEOS

Video: Wyn TV Finals - Fort William DH World Cup 2019

Jun 3, 2019
by GT Bicycles  

Wyn's got a handle on the post-race interviews from Fort William.

MENTIONS: @GTBicycles


3 Comments

  • + 4
 The race isn't over until Wyn TV has been posted
  • + 1
 Eli Tomac also wears ear plugs.... he's riding a moto bike, but still, maybe there is something to it.
  • + 1
 How hammered does Amaury sound lmao

