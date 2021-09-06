Pinkbike.com
Video: Wyn TV Finals - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2021
Sep 6, 2021
by
GT Bicycles
After a tight race in Lenzerheide, Wyn Masters hits the pits to check in on the action. It's Wyn TV from the 4th round of the DH World Cup!
Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
GT
Wyn Masters
4 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
atomlab31
(5 mins ago)
If anyone is thinking "Who is the Lithuanian they keep referencing?". It's Albertas Turba. You can find him rocking a 26" session on the raw vid here at 2:46
youtu.be/5-KAySxK7XM?t=166
[Reply]
1
0
xice
(31 mins ago)
Monday morning, dumb work to do. Looking for distraction, Wyntv's on. Perfect
[Reply]
1
0
danstonQ
(27 mins ago)
"Izabela is happy with it but thinks she can go faster". OK
[Reply]
1
0
BMXrad
(11 mins ago)
26 FTW
[Reply]
