Video: Wyn TV Finals - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2021

Sep 6, 2021
by GT Bicycles  

After a tight race in Lenzerheide, Wyn Masters hits the pits to check in on the action. It's Wyn TV from the 4th round of the DH World Cup!

Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 If anyone is thinking "Who is the Lithuanian they keep referencing?". It's Albertas Turba. You can find him rocking a 26" session on the raw vid here at 2:46 youtu.be/5-KAySxK7XM?t=166
  • 1 0
 Monday morning, dumb work to do. Looking for distraction, Wyntv's on. Perfect
  • 1 0
 "Izabela is happy with it but thinks she can go faster". OK Smile
  • 1 0
 26 FTW

