Video: WynTV Finals - Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
Jul 4, 2021
by
GT Bicycles
Follow
Following
It was a wild and wet World Cup in Les Gets! The fans are back, the vibe is good, and Wyn Masters is in the pits to get a grip on what went down.
Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
Wyn Masters
DH Racing
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
5 Comments
Score
Time
8
1
lordchewington
(52 mins ago)
Give Wyn a full RedBull media contract already.
Wyn’s interviews have improved so much and his knowledge of the riders and how their runs and side stories went is second to none.
#WynForPresident
[Reply]
1
0
kerberos
(21 mins ago)
What exactly is the story of Theo Erlangsen and Greg Minnaar? Is there a recording of Theo's words?
[Reply]
1
0
xice
(4 mins ago)
Marshy.. mechanic of the week.
[Reply]
1
0
rcoc
(31 mins ago)
Keep it up Wyn!
[Reply]
1
0
Ensminger
(18 mins ago)
Wynning!
[Reply]
