Video: WynTV Finals - Les Gets DH World Cup 2021

Jul 4, 2021
by GT Bicycles  

It was a wild and wet World Cup in Les Gets! The fans are back, the vibe is good, and Wyn Masters is in the pits to get a grip on what went down.

Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos WynTV Wyn Masters DH Racing Les Gets World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
101166 views
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
99432 views
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
75952 views
First Ride: The 2022 Ibis Exie is Made in USA & Ready to Race
64391 views
Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021
59892 views
Tech Randoms - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021
56659 views
Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course
52536 views
Marine Cabirou Pulls Out of Les Gets World Cup Following Road Gap Crash
50763 views

5 Comments

  • 8 1
 Give Wyn a full RedBull media contract already.

Wyn’s interviews have improved so much and his knowledge of the riders and how their runs and side stories went is second to none.

#WynForPresident
  • 1 0
 What exactly is the story of Theo Erlangsen and Greg Minnaar? Is there a recording of Theo's words?
  • 1 0
 Marshy.. mechanic of the week.
  • 1 0
 Keep it up Wyn!
  • 1 0
 Wynning!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008853
Mobile Version of Website