Video: Wyn TV Finals - Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
Mar 28, 2022
by
GT Bicycles
It was an epic start to the World Cup season in Lourdes! Wyn Masters hits the pits after the race to see how the riders held up. It's time for Wyn TV!
Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
GT
Wyn Masters
DH Racing
Lourdes Dh World Cup 2022
World Cup DH
10 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
Somedude0nabike
(37 mins ago)
The Tannus tubeless insert mic stand is quite phallic.
[Reply]
2
0
bigheaddan
(35 mins ago)
Advertising dollars at work for product placement
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
(56 mins ago)
I definitely wouldn't be able to keep a straight face with that mic stuck in my face.
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(44 mins ago)
Un Moule
[Reply]
1
0
Mayzei
(18 mins ago)
Awesome stuff Wyn! Mega to see Taylor Vernon and his old man doing it properly, what a life!
[Reply]
2
0
zoobab2
(42 mins ago)
So stocked!
[Reply]
1
0
RobertGrainier
(38 mins ago)
You know what they say, "Mo money mo problems, Momo faster, Momo faster"
[Reply]
2
0
FrancisDee
(19 mins ago)
Vagina mic
[Reply]
1
1
commental
(27 mins ago)
Want to be interviewed by Wyn?
Insert reply here.
[Reply]
1
0
formerbmxguy
(2 mins ago)
reply here
[Reply]
