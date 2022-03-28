close
Video: Wyn TV Finals - Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Mar 28, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

It was an epic start to the World Cup season in Lourdes! Wyn Masters hits the pits after the race to see how the riders held up. It's time for Wyn TV!

Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle

10 Comments

 The Tannus tubeless insert mic stand is quite phallic.
 Advertising dollars at work for product placement
 I definitely wouldn't be able to keep a straight face with that mic stuck in my face.
 Un Moule
 Awesome stuff Wyn! Mega to see Taylor Vernon and his old man doing it properly, what a life!
 So stocked!
 You know what they say, "Mo money mo problems, Momo faster, Momo faster"
 Vagina mic
 reply here

