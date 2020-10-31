Pinkbike.com
Video: Wyn TV Finals - Lousa World Cup DH 2020 Round 3
Oct 30, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
The first race in Lousa is all bottled up, and Wyn's got the post-race trackside intel.
Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot
GT Bicycles
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
GT
Wyn Masters
DH Racing
Lousa World Cup Dh 2020
World Cup DH
