Video: Wyn TV Finals - Lousa World Cup DH 2020 Round 3

Oct 30, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe first race in Lousa is all bottled up, and Wyn's got the post-race trackside intel.


Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot GT Bicycles


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos WynTV GT Wyn Masters DH Racing Lousa World Cup Dh 2020 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 3
82484 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
75828 views
18 Hardtails From Round 3 of the Southern Enduro Series
56475 views
This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays
54536 views
Dangerholm vs. Kapfinger: The World's Finest DH Bike Challenge - Pinkbike Poll
42940 views
Pole Bicycles' CEO Resigns, Company Founder Leo Kokkonen to Take Leading Role
35562 views
Results: Timed Training - Lousa World Cup DH 2020
33967 views
Öhlins Updates TTXAir Platform with New Single Can TTX1Air
29638 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009799
Mobile Version of Website