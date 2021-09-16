Pinkbike.com
Video: Wyn TV Finals - Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021
Sep 16, 2021
GT Bicycles
It's all go in Snowshoe with a handmade microphone, a fish man, local law enforcement and actual interviews with athletes.
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
GT
Wyn Masters
DH Racing
Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
7 Comments
3
0
creakyfreerider
(36 mins ago)
"There's a rabbit there, and it looks good. That sort of stuff"
Incredible.
[Reply]
1
0
cpscotti
(21 mins ago)
A philosopher ahead of his time...
[Reply]
3
0
dh-corn
(44 mins ago)
Did he use a part of a rim to interview Daprela?
[Reply]
3
1
matadorCE
(40 mins ago)
Wyn should use a gun as mic holder for Round #2. Seems fitting not only for WV but for the US overall.
[Reply]
1
0
danstonQ
(5 mins ago)
The broken rim he uses for his mic could have come from a well known brand that a certain pissed off rider might not want to mention anymore...
[Reply]
1
0
t1000
(4 mins ago)
Would have been great to interview the officers
[Reply]
2
0
BrutalSyl
(32 mins ago)
miller light eeewwwww
[Reply]
Incredible.
