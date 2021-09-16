Video: Wyn TV Finals - Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021

Sep 16, 2021
by GT Bicycles  


It's all go in Snowshoe with a handmade microphone, a fish man, local law enforcement and actual interviews with athletes.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos WynTV GT Wyn Masters DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


7 Comments

  • 3 0
 "There's a rabbit there, and it looks good. That sort of stuff"

Incredible.
  • 1 0
 A philosopher ahead of his time...
  • 3 0
 Did he use a part of a rim to interview Daprela? Big Grin
  • 3 1
 Wyn should use a gun as mic holder for Round #2. Seems fitting not only for WV but for the US overall.
  • 1 0
 The broken rim he uses for his mic could have come from a well known brand that a certain pissed off rider might not want to mention anymore...
  • 1 0
 Would have been great to interview the officers
  • 2 0
 miller light eeewwwww

