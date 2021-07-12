Pinkbike.com
Video: Wyn TV from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2
Jul 12, 2021
GT Bicycles
It's Wyn TV from round 4 of the EWS and the second race of a doubleheader in La Thuile. Wyn Masters checks in to see who kept it clean on the day and hands out the Privateer of the week award!
Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS La Thuile 2021
1 Comment
1
7
funboi-parisi
(17 mins ago)
What is the theme of these shows? Is this informative? Is Wyn funny & playful, or just pejorative? Seems like he talks a ton of shit to people who don’t speak English well, or if they’re not like a top-10 rider. I have to say, I really enjoyed when Rob Warner was giving it back to Wyn on one of Rob’s shows a few months ago when Wyn got beat at some DH race in Britain.
