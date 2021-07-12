Video: Wyn TV from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2

Jul 12, 2021
by GT Bicycles  

It's Wyn TV from round 4 of the EWS and the second race of a doubleheader in La Thuile. Wyn Masters checks in to see who kept it clean on the day and hands out the Privateer of the week award!

Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot

