Watch
Learn
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Wyn TV from Finals at Fort William World Cup 2022
May 24, 2022
by
GT Bicycles
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It was a wet, windy, and wild race in Fort William. Wyn Masters checks in after the race to see what went down!
Film/Edit: Jules Bellot
Posted In:
Videos
WynTV
Fort William World Cup Dh 2022
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022
130107 views
Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022
120526 views
First Look: Commencal Unveils Prototype Enduro Bike With An Unusual Four-Bar Suspension Design
62773 views
Tech Randoms: Prototype Drivetrain Parts, Tires & More - Fort William DH World Cup 2022
49655 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2022
45709 views
32 Bikes Bottomed Out at the Fort William DH World Cup
38860 views
Myriam Nicole Reveals She Has Been Struggling with Concussion Symptoms Since the Lourdes DH World Cup
38182 views
A Broken Collarbone Takes Loic Bruni Out of the Fort William DH World Cup
30653 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
AnimationNathan
(12 mins ago)
Connor Fearon is still a phenomenal rider. Sheesh, amazing job getting top 20 with that gear.
[Reply]
1
0
maxnomas
(0 mins ago)
Great videos mate! for next time please compress the audio so that it wont peak out that much!
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(35 mins ago)
Love Wyn Masters. Good plug for Stan's sealant too.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008037
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments