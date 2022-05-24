Video: Wyn TV from Finals at Fort William World Cup 2022

It was a wet, windy, and wild race in Fort William. Wyn Masters checks in after the race to see what went down!

Film/Edit: Jules Bellot

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Connor Fearon is still a phenomenal rider. Sheesh, amazing job getting top 20 with that gear.
  • 1 0
 Great videos mate! for next time please compress the audio so that it wont peak out that much!
  • 1 0
 Love Wyn Masters. Good plug for Stan's sealant too.





