Video: Wyn TV from Finals at Les Gets DH World Champs 2022

Aug 29, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

World Champs in Les Gets provided an insane ending fueled by a historic crowd. Wyn Masters takes you around the pits to hear from the riders about their weekend ...It's Wyn TV!!

Film/Edit: Jules Bellot

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos WynTV Les Gets Dh World Champs 2022


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Was not expecting Peter Sagan
  • 1 0
 Love to see Pompon singing La Marseillaise.
  • 1 0
 Wyn TV - that’s the best (he pulls it!)
  • 1 0
 Wyn is the best!





