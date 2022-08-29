Watch
Video: Wyn TV from Finals at Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
Aug 29, 2022
GT Bicycles
4 Comments
World Champs in Les Gets provided an insane ending fueled by a historic crowd. Wyn Masters takes you around the pits to hear from the riders about their weekend ...It's Wyn TV!!
Film/Edit: Jules Bellot
4 Comments
rowyoboat
(56 mins ago)
Was not expecting Peter Sagan
[Reply]
1
0
sideshowmel
(55 mins ago)
Love to see Pompon singing La Marseillaise.
[Reply]
1
0
Bperd
(17 mins ago)
Wyn TV - that’s the best (he pulls it!)
[Reply]
1
0
momsnub
(10 mins ago)
Wyn is the best!
[Reply]
