Video: Wyn TV from Finals at the Andorra DH World Cup 2023

Aug 26, 2023
by Wyn Masters  

Some wild weather came in 2/3rds of the way through men's finals in Andorra, Wyn hits the pits to see what went down!

2 Comments
 Please let's all agree, if Thibault brings down a run without crashing, he's fast. That wasn't just luck. He would have ended at the podium anyway. This also means Gregs run was fast too!
 ..did Wyn get drunk and turn it into a podcast?





