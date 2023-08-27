Watch
Video: Wyn TV from Finals at the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
Aug 26, 2023
by
Wyn Masters
2 Comments
Some wild weather came in 2/3rds of the way through men's finals in Andorra, Wyn hits the pits to see what went down!
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
WynTV
Andorra World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
wynmasters
Member since Dec 21, 2009
35 articles
Score
Time
5
0
rms195
(1 hours ago)
Please let's all agree, if Thibault brings down a run without crashing, he's fast. That wasn't just luck. He would have ended at the podium anyway. This also means Gregs run was fast too!
[Reply]
1
0
threesixtykickflip
(1 hours ago)
..did Wyn get drunk and turn it into a podcast?
[Reply]
