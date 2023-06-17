Video: Wyn TV from Finals at the Leogang DH World Cup 2023

Jun 17, 2023
by Wyn Masters  

Wyn heads to the pits to get the full recap from yet another epic World Cup finals day in Leogang with one of the tightest races I can remember!

Video by Louis Citadelle

Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH WynTV Leogang World Cup Xc 2023


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 is the forthcoming Gary Fisher e-bike called the Molly?
  • 1 0
 Good to know Gary Fisher still identifies as a fool.





