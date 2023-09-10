Watch
Video: Wyn TV from Finals at the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
Sep 10, 2023
by
Wyn Masters
5 Comments
Les Gets once again delivered an epic downhill World Cup, it might well be the capital of DH! I hit the pits to see how it all went down for everyone.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
WynTV
Wyn Masters
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
wynmasters
Member since Dec 21, 2009
39 articles
5 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
xice
(49 mins ago)
Wyn collecting all the stories in the pits, Eddie commenting action on course and telling riders what tricks to do... Masters brothers deliver tip top content.
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(55 mins ago)
So good! Thank you Wyn for your amazing work!
[Reply]
1
0
jimoxbox
(46 mins ago)
Great interviews as always. The Goats final year then ?
[Reply]
1
0
blissindex
(2 mins ago)
Where can I buy that sticker!!!
[Reply]
1
0
Bibico
(57 mins ago)
Great episode.
[Reply]
