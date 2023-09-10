Video: Wyn TV from Finals at the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Sep 10, 2023
by Wyn Masters  

Les Gets once again delivered an epic downhill World Cup, it might well be the capital of DH! I hit the pits to see how it all went down for everyone.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH WynTV Wyn Masters Les Gets World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
wynmasters avatar

Member since Dec 21, 2009
39 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
89928 views
First Ride: 2024 Trek Slash
76932 views
Tested: Do Short Cranks Work For Tall Riders?
55611 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
52002 views
Review: Scor 2030 - The Trail Bike You Didn't Know You Wanted
49361 views
Review: 2023 Orbea Oiz M-Pro - Don't Call it Downcountry
43202 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
28497 views
Randoms From the Made Bike Show, Part Deux
26905 views

5 Comments
  • 2 0
 Wyn collecting all the stories in the pits, Eddie commenting action on course and telling riders what tricks to do... Masters brothers deliver tip top content.
  • 1 0
 So good! Thank you Wyn for your amazing work!
  • 1 0
 Great interviews as always. The Goats final year then ?
  • 1 0
 Where can I buy that sticker!!! lol
  • 1 0
 Great episode.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.116240
Mobile Version of Website