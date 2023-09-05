Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Wyn TV from Finals at the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023
Sep 4, 2023
by
Wyn Masters
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
1 Comments
After a cancelled junior race day the sun finally came out in time for Elite mens final and the racing was epic as it always is at a French World Cup, Wyn hits the pits to get the full run down!
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
WynTV
Loudenvielle World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
wynmasters
Member since Dec 21, 2009
37 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023
99155 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Loudenvielle EDR World Cup 2023
60199 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023
57590 views
Spotted: New Trek Slash & Scott Ransom
50949 views
Review: Chromag Darco - A Very Big Little Bike
47486 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Shop Tools
41470 views
Vintage MTB Gold from the Malverns Classic Retro Show & Shine
34857 views
Bike Check: Tool's Machined Enduro Bike
31805 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
watchtower
(10 mins ago)
It's good that the sport of DH is made up of good people, hard workers that respect their competitors. Lots of hero's here , this week Dylan and his mum are top of my list.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.048955
Mobile Version of Website