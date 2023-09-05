Video: Wyn TV from Finals at the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Sep 4, 2023
by Wyn Masters  

After a cancelled junior race day the sun finally came out in time for Elite mens final and the racing was epic as it always is at a French World Cup, Wyn hits the pits to get the full run down!

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 It's good that the sport of DH is made up of good people, hard workers that respect their competitors. Lots of hero's here , this week Dylan and his mum are top of my list.





