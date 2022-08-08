Watch
Video: Wyn TV from Finals at the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
Aug 8, 2022
GT Bicycles
After a week of blistering speeds at MSA, the race becomes an instant classic with tights times and dreams come true. It’s Wyn Masters here to get you the post race interviews you’ve been waiting for.
Film/Edit: Beny Huckaby
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
Wyn Masters
DH Racing
Mont Sainte Anne Dh World Cup 2022
World Cup DH
9 Comments
4
0
Bomadics
(40 mins ago)
I rode up the gondola with Finn when he was 15, great guy, and turns out he was living a block down from me in Banff when he was born, we used to start mtb rides riding right past his house to go poach our highly illegal freeride trails!
[Reply]
1
0
ratedgg13
(15 mins ago)
A bunch of us went to Canmore Brewing Co to re-watch the DH finals. The place went absolutely NUTS for Finn's run. Big ups to Brian at CBC for putting it up on the big screen.
[Reply]
9
1
Descend
(44 mins ago)
Finn for the Wyn
[Reply]
2
0
waldo-jpg
(7 mins ago)
I love how he keeps the interview going for just a tad too long sometimes and it becomes awkward, best show on the interwebs
[Reply]
1
0
Here
(46 mins ago)
Yeah Finn. Im so stoked for you. I'm rooting for ya since you came to the elites. Well done lad. Lets go!
[Reply]
2
0
neimbc
(30 mins ago)
Aaron Gein totally looks and sounds like Gwin
[Reply]
1
0
zeeman
(50 mins ago)
My favorite show. Good race!
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(10 mins ago)
Always curious what he'll use as a microphone.
[Reply]
1
1
zoobab2
(21 mins ago)
Chainsaw is watching you Finn, from where he is.
[Reply]
