Video: Wyn TV from Finals at the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022

Aug 8, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

After a week of blistering speeds at MSA, the race becomes an instant classic with tights times and dreams come true. It’s Wyn Masters here to get you the post race interviews you’ve been waiting for.

Film/Edit: Beny Huckaby

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos WynTV Wyn Masters DH Racing Mont Sainte Anne Dh World Cup 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
130536 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Whistler 2022
118874 views
Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
97706 views
First Ride: 2023 Santa Cruz Nomad - Now With Mixed Wheels
84259 views
First Look: Pivot's New Shuttle SL is a Flyweight eMTB
81964 views
Review: The Evil Epocalypse is Equal Parts Balance & Brawn
57576 views
First Look: All-New Bird Aeris 9
41273 views
Timed Training Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup DH 2022
41145 views

9 Comments

  • 4 0
 I rode up the gondola with Finn when he was 15, great guy, and turns out he was living a block down from me in Banff when he was born, we used to start mtb rides riding right past his house to go poach our highly illegal freeride trails!
  • 1 0
 A bunch of us went to Canmore Brewing Co to re-watch the DH finals. The place went absolutely NUTS for Finn's run. Big ups to Brian at CBC for putting it up on the big screen.
  • 9 1
 Finn for the Wyn
  • 2 0
 I love how he keeps the interview going for just a tad too long sometimes and it becomes awkward, best show on the interwebs
  • 1 0
 Yeah Finn. Im so stoked for you. I'm rooting for ya since you came to the elites. Well done lad. Lets go!
  • 2 0
 Aaron Gein totally looks and sounds like Gwin
  • 1 0
 My favorite show. Good race!
  • 1 0
 Always curious what he'll use as a microphone.
  • 1 1
 Chainsaw is watching you Finn, from where he is.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007870
Mobile Version of Website