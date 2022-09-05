Video: Wyn TV from Finals at the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022

Sep 5, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

It's the last race of the 2022 DH World Cup and Wyn Masters...is looking a little different. It's Wyn TV from finals in Val di Sole!

FIlm/Edit: Louis Citadelle

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Going to be a long wait for the next WynTV
  • 1 0
 Didn't know Wyn TV was now under Ed Bull Media House's wings.... :-P
  • 1 0
 The return of towball tv. Awesome. Get well soon Wyn.





