Video: Wyn TV from Finals at the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022
Sep 5, 2022
by
GT Bicycles
3 Comments
It's the last race of the 2022 DH World Cup and Wyn Masters...is looking a little different. It's Wyn TV from finals in Val di Sole!
FIlm/Edit: Louis Citadelle
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
DH Racing
Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2022
World Cup DH
Score
Time
1
0
wheelsmith
(7 mins ago)
Going to be a long wait for the next WynTV
[Reply]
1
0
Phipu
(5 mins ago)
Didn't know Wyn TV was now under Ed Bull Media House's wings.... :-P
[Reply]
1
0
commental
(5 mins ago)
The return of towball tv. Awesome. Get well soon Wyn.
[Reply]
