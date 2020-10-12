Pinkbike.com
Video: Wyn TV Finals - Leogang DH World Champs 2020
Oct 12, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
After a brutal World Champs race, Wyn hits the pits to see who survived.
—
GT Bicycles
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
Wyn Masters
DH Racing
Leogang Dh World Champs 2020
World Championships 2020
World Cup DH
Score
Time
7
1
Trail6
(1 hours ago)
Love me some Wyn tv but getting a bit long for work viewing.
[Reply]
2
0
cessman
(17 mins ago)
Yeah, I think I need a new job were 45-60 mins, uninterrupted, pink bike scrolling/MTB video watching each day is acceptable.. Encouraged even!
[Reply]
1
0
trainboy17
(2 mins ago)
adapt and overcome
[Reply]
4
0
lkubica
(47 mins ago)
Sam Hill missed a chance
Listening to Gwin I think he would really benefit from flats
[Reply]
3
0
Bstimndl
(9 mins ago)
Wyn tv after practice:
Brannigan: hates everything
Wilson: loved everything
Wyn tv after the race:
Brannigan: s out
Wilson: won
= mental game
[Reply]
2
0
preach
(31 mins ago)
I was watching Minaar just come out to the edge of the top portion trying to get a grasp on the best line...but I think he was mostly thinking..."Snow...what the heck"
[Reply]
1
0
blanshard16
(5 mins ago)
Jolanda was like a rainbow emerging from a sea of dark clouds. GOOD WORK LUCA
[Reply]
1
0
Three6ty
(9 mins ago)
Does no one know how to keep a mask on their nose ?
[Reply]
