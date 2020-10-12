Video: Wyn TV Finals - Leogang DH World Champs 2020

Oct 12, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesAfter a brutal World Champs race, Wyn hits the pits to see who survived. GT Bicycles


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos WynTV Wyn Masters DH Racing Leogang Dh World Champs 2020 World Championships 2020 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020
166733 views
Seeding Results: Leogang DH World Champs 2020
93044 views
How to Watch the 2020 Mountain Bike World Championships from Leogang
92276 views
Review: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO - More Travel & More Adjustability
87780 views
Review: e*thirteen's New Helix R Wide Range Cassette
65838 views
Final Results: Leogang XC World Championships 2020
55481 views
Annika Langvad Announces Immediate Retirement from Professional XC Racing
50608 views
11 Bikes From Leogang DH World Champs 2020
50005 views

8 Comments

  • 7 1
 Love me some Wyn tv but getting a bit long for work viewing.
  • 2 0
 Yeah, I think I need a new job were 45-60 mins, uninterrupted, pink bike scrolling/MTB video watching each day is acceptable.. Encouraged even!
  • 1 0
 adapt and overcome
  • 4 0
 Sam Hill missed a chance Wink Listening to Gwin I think he would really benefit from flats Wink
  • 3 0
 Wyn tv after practice:

Brannigan: hates everything
Wilson: loved everything

Wyn tv after the race:

Brannigan: s out
Wilson: won

= mental game
  • 2 0
 I was watching Minaar just come out to the edge of the top portion trying to get a grasp on the best line...but I think he was mostly thinking..."Snow...what the heck"
  • 1 0
 Jolanda was like a rainbow emerging from a sea of dark clouds. GOOD WORK LUCA
  • 1 0
 Does no one know how to keep a mask on their nose ?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008426
Mobile Version of Website