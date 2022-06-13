Video: Wyn TV from Finals at the Leogang DH World Cup 2022

Jun 13, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

The 2022 DH World Cup in Leogang is a wrap! Wyn hits the pits after a wet and wild finals to see who survived the carnage. Get ready for Wyn TV!

Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos WynTV DH Racing Leogang World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
107497 views
Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
99516 views
First Look: The New Unno Burn Looks Absolutely Wild
52481 views
4 Steel Bikes from the 2022 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia
47897 views
Marine Cabirou Broke 3 Vertebrae at the Leogang DH World Cup
43097 views
7 of the Best New Mountain Bike Pants Ridden & Rated
42585 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2022
41401 views
Tech Randoms: Custom Everything at the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
40415 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009007
Mobile Version of Website