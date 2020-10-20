Video: Wyn TV - Maribor World Cup #2

Oct 20, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesWyn hits the pits and gets to grips with everyone after the second race of the 2020 season in Maribor.GT Bicycles


Maribor

DH Racing Maribor World Cup Dh 2020


5 Comments

  • 2 0
 From the sounds of it seems like Lousa might get cancelled...on the one hand I’d totally understand. But I really hope it doesn’t
  • 2 0
 Loris curses like a sailor Smile
  • 1 0
 The retro GT jersey is absolute fire
  • 1 0
 These episodes are just great!
  • 1 1
 Really? That's loris' response? "f**k" - How very professional..

Post a Comment



