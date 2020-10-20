Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Wyn TV - Maribor World Cup #2
Oct 20, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Wyn hits the pits and gets to grips with everyone after the second race of the 2020 season in Maribor.
—
GT Bicycles
Regions in Article
Maribor
Posted In:
Videos
WynTV
Wyn Masters
DH Racing
Maribor World Cup Dh 2020
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
120564 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
86263 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2
84971 views
Spotted: Prototype Shimano DH Derailleur
71743 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo
69930 views
First Ride: 2021 Norco Shore - Freeride's Alive
69369 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020
67048 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2
60953 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
BamaBiscuits
(16 mins ago)
From the sounds of it seems like Lousa might get cancelled...on the one hand I’d totally understand. But I really hope it doesn’t
[Reply]
2
0
Bigwill13
(8 mins ago)
Loris curses like a sailor
[Reply]
1
0
OpeSorryAbootThat
(8 mins ago)
The retro GT jersey is absolute fire
[Reply]
1
0
Davec85
(5 mins ago)
These episodes are just great!
[Reply]
1
1
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(3 mins ago)
Really? That's loris' response? "f**k" - How very professional..
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008594
Mobile Version of Website
5 Comments
Post a Comment