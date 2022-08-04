Watch
Video: Wyn TV - Mont-Sant-Anne DH World Cup - Trackwalk
Aug 4, 2022
by
GT Bicycles
Follow
Following
World Cup downhill has returned to Mont-Saint-Anne after a three-year hiatus! Wyn Masters talks to the riders to see they feel about the changes made to this classic track.
Film/Edit: Beny Huckaby
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
Wyn Masters
DH Racing
Mont Sainte Anne Dh World Cup 2022
World Cup DH
4 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
commental
(35 mins ago)
Bernard Kerr did a travel vlog which has since been deleted. Finn was on it and definitely gave the impression he wasn't too enamoured with US immigration, then comments here about the welcome he got returning to Canada. I think he's glad to be home.
[Reply]
1
0
ryanandrewrogers
(18 mins ago)
US customs and immigration are a pain. My US passport had, unbeknownst to me, expired in only 5 years right before I left for Europe for a Summer gig. Luckily, I had a spare UK passport but in doing some research since I left found out that US immigration will not let me back into America without my US passport, despite the fact that my UK is perfectly valid and that it lists my birthplace in America.
[Reply]
1
0
commental
(12 mins ago)
@ryanandrewrogers
: A friend was heading home from South America and flying through Houston, when he got to the front of the queue the immigration officer had a go at him for not giving an address in the US. He explained he was in transit and was told to get to the back of the queue and write "in transit" on his card. When he remonstrated and said it's nine letters, why can't I just write it now, he heard a click, he turned around to find another official pointing a gun at his head and telling him to move away from the counter. Nice.
[Reply]
1
0
wheelsmith
(9 mins ago)
This has been the second most exciting part of race weekend besides the actual race good job Wyn. Only thing missing is a bloopers reel at the end... Cheers
[Reply]
