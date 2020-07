While the race season is on hold, Wyn Masters decided to invite some of the World's fastest riders to Schladming Bike Park for two days of timed testing. Together with Markus Pekoll, and Uwe Buchholzand and the crew from Racement, Wyn created NotARace - iXS Test Session to see how everyone's getting along during the extended offseason.Check out all the behind the scenes action.