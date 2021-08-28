Pinkbike.com
Video: Wyn TV Qualifying - Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
Aug 28, 2021
GT Bicycles
It's Wyn TV from World Champs in Val di Sole! Wyn Masters is on the scene after qualifying to see who's ready to clean up on Sunday.
Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
Wyn Masters
DH Racing
Val Di Sole Dh World Champs 2021
World Championships 2021
Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
Opinion: Are New Bike Component Standards Really That Bad?
Review: 2022 Scott Spark 900 Tuned AXS - A Hidden Shock & All the Integration
Red Bull TV to Broadcast Val di Sole World Champs in 105 Countries but Canada, USA & Others Miss Out
Tech Randoms & Custom Bikes - Val di Sole World Championships 2021
Spotted: Prototype Antidote Darkmatter 29er Downhill Bike
Introducing SCOR, A New Swiss Bike Brand
Review: BikeYoke Revive 2.0 Dropper Post
