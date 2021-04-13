Pinkbike.com
Video: Wyn TV Returns from the Copa Catalana DH
Apr 13, 2021
GT Bicycles
Wyn TV returns for the 2021 season! Wyn Masters is trackside at the Copa Catalana DH race to get a handle on the pre-season vibe.
Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot
Videos
Wyn Masters
Amaury Pierron
Loris Vergier
5 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
halfwhip
(57 mins ago)
At 3:07 I believe Wyn morphs into the cookie monster
[Reply]
4
0
nsteele
(41 mins ago)
You get the feeling Wyn’s been a little cooped up this Winter?
[Reply]
3
1
gtollette
(1 hours ago)
tough look for 'title' rn
[Reply]
1
0
mybaben
(28 mins ago)
Wyn for the win!! So happy to see Wyn interviewing again! Cheers mate!
[Reply]
1
0
flaflow
(4 mins ago)
Thank you GT WynTV! As goofy as that was, it still was cool.
[Reply]
