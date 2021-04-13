Video: Wyn TV Returns from the Copa Catalana DH

Apr 13, 2021
by GT Bicycles  

bigquotesWyn TV returns for the 2021 season! Wyn Masters is trackside at the Copa Catalana DH race to get a handle on the pre-season vibe.

Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot

Posted In:
Videos Wyn Masters Amaury Pierron Loris Vergier


5 Comments

  • 4 0
 At 3:07 I believe Wyn morphs into the cookie monster
  • 4 0
 You get the feeling Wyn’s been a little cooped up this Winter?
  • 3 1
 tough look for 'title' rn
  • 1 0
 Wyn for the win!! So happy to see Wyn interviewing again! Cheers mate!
  • 1 0
 Thank you GT WynTV! As goofy as that was, it still was cool.

