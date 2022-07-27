Video: Wyn TV - Snowshoe DH World Cup Trackwalk

Jul 27, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

Wyn Masters checks in from Snowshoe to see how the riders are feeling and how the track absorbs the rain!

Film/Edit: Ian Howes

Posted In:
Racing and Events WynTV DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2022


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Goldstone family vacation sounds pretty sweet
  • 1 2
 





