Video: Wyn TV from Finals at the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
Jul 31, 2022
by
GT Bicycles
After treacherous weather all week in Snowshoe, the sun came out for finals and brought some great racing with it! Wyn takes to the riders to get those post-race interviews you've been waiting for.
Film/Edit: Ian Howes
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
GT
Wyn Masters
DH Racing
Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2022
World Cup DH
