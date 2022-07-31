Video: Wyn TV from Finals at the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022

Jul 31, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

After treacherous weather all week in Snowshoe, the sun came out for finals and brought some great racing with it! Wyn takes to the riders to get those post-race interviews you've been waiting for.

Film/Edit: Ian Howes

