Video: Wyn TV Track Walk - Fort William World Cup DH 2022
May 19, 2022
by
GT Bicycles
Follow
Following
Wyn Masters checks in from the DH World Cup in Fort William to see who's ready to take on this classic tech track.
Film/Edit: Jules Bellot
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
GT
DH Racing
Fort William World Cup Dh 2022
World Cup DH
4 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
RobertGrainier
(1 hours ago)
Wyn sanitize the track before you set foot with those Nikes, the freshest in the game, no one walks the track like Wyn
[Reply]
1
0
Aled-DHI
(16 mins ago)
Obviously due to "cathro vision" we lost the actual track walk side of WYNTV which sucks
[Reply]
1
0
sngltrkmnd
(1 hours ago)
You know what I love? Track beta, straight from the pros.
[Reply]
1
0
snomaster
(1 hours ago)
how wet will it get?
[Reply]
