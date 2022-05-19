Video: Wyn TV Track Walk - Fort William World Cup DH 2022

May 19, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

Wyn Masters checks in from the DH World Cup in Fort William to see who's ready to take on this classic tech track.

Film/Edit: Jules Bellot

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos WynTV GT DH Racing Fort William World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Wyn sanitize the track before you set foot with those Nikes, the freshest in the game, no one walks the track like Wyn
  • 1 0
 Obviously due to "cathro vision" we lost the actual track walk side of WYNTV which sucks
  • 1 0
 You know what I love? Track beta, straight from the pros.
  • 1 0
 how wet will it get?





