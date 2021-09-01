Video: Wyn TV Track Walk - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2021

Sep 1, 2021
by GT Bicycles  

Straight off the heels of World Champs, the DH World Cup season continues in Lenzerheide. Wyn Masters walks the track to see who's fired up for the weekend.

Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle

11 Comments

  • 4 0
 Consensus....pretty much everyone thinks Lenzerheide is shit. Boring track, 0 changes and just a lack of giving a shit on Lenzerheide's part to actually do better. Par for the course that UCI would just keep coming back again and again....must be a lucrative location for them.
  • 2 0
 That Swiss per diem rate must be sweeeet.
  • 1 0
 There were a few "diplomatic" responses that didn't say it was shit. But you could tell they wanted to say "shit".
  • 6 0
 Good to see Gee there even if not racing!
  • 1 0
 I was so stoked to see him up and about in the video. At this rate I wouldn't be surprised if he gets a race in between the season is over
  • 3 0
 Ah yes, we can't do a DH track walk with out Nino... wait what??
  • 3 0
 I love Wynday!!
  • 1 0
 Wyn and Ninno YES PLEASE!! got to be done.
  • 1 0
 Glad that Loris Vergier said this track is......
  • 1 0
 Minnar, pom pon repeat. You heard it here 1st folks
  • 1 0
 Thought at first Nino may have been Ed who may have been Greg.

