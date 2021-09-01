Pinkbike.com
Video: Wyn TV Track Walk - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2021
Sep 1, 2021
by
GT Bicycles
Straight off the heels of World Champs, the DH World Cup season continues in Lenzerheide. Wyn Masters walks the track to see who's fired up for the weekend.
Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle
11 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
wilsonians
(13 mins ago)
Consensus....pretty much everyone thinks Lenzerheide is shit. Boring track, 0 changes and just a lack of giving a shit on Lenzerheide's part to actually do better. Par for the course that UCI would just keep coming back again and again....must be a lucrative location for them.
[Reply]
2
0
PTyliszczak
(13 mins ago)
That Swiss per diem rate must be sweeeet.
[Reply]
1
0
drunknride
(10 mins ago)
There were a few "diplomatic" responses that didn't say it was shit. But you could tell they wanted to say "shit".
[Reply]
6
0
gmcc
(24 mins ago)
Good to see Gee there even if not racing!
[Reply]
1
0
pdxjeremy
(10 mins ago)
I was so stoked to see him up and about in the video. At this rate I wouldn't be surprised if he gets a race in between the season is over
[Reply]
3
0
danielfloyd
(32 mins ago)
Ah yes, we can't do a DH track walk with out Nino... wait what??
[Reply]
3
0
minnkona
(22 mins ago)
I love Wynday!!
[Reply]
1
0
finelytunedride
(18 mins ago)
Wyn and Ninno YES PLEASE!! got to be done.
[Reply]
1
0
Hamburgi
(15 mins ago)
Glad that Loris Vergier said this track is......
[Reply]
1
0
pdxjeremy
(11 mins ago)
Minnar, pom pon repeat. You heard it here 1st folks
[Reply]
1
0
bdreynolds7
(2 mins ago)
Thought at first Nino may have been Ed who may have been Greg.
[Reply]
