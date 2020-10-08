Video: Wyn TV Track Walk - Leogang DH World Champs 2020

Oct 8, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesWyn is on track at the first big UCI DH event of the year, the big one - World Champs.

Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot GT Bicycles


Racing and Events Videos WynTV GT Wyn Masters DH Racing Leogang Dh World Champs 2020 World Championships 2020 World Cup DH


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 How will Danny Hart sit down on Sunday.

