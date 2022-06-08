Video: Wyn TV Track Walk - Leogang World Cup DH 2022

Jun 8, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

It's Wyn TV from the DH World Cup in Leogang! Wyn Masters walks the track to see who's ready to let off the brakes and hit the gas.

Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle

