Video: Wyn TV Track Walk - Les Gets DH World Champs 2022

Aug 23, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

It's Wyn TV from World Champs in Les Gets! Wyn Masters checks in during track walk to see who's fired up for the big show.

Film/Edit: Jules Bellot

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos WynTV Wyn Masters DH Racing Les Gets Dh World Champs 2022 World Championships 2022


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 hopefully someone can translate please..
  • 1 0
 Let the show begin!





