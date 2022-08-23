Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
O+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Wyn TV Track Walk - Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
Aug 23, 2022
by
GT Bicycles
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's Wyn TV from World Champs in Les Gets! Wyn Masters checks in during track walk to see who's fired up for the big show.
Film/Edit: Jules Bellot
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
Wyn Masters
DH Racing
Les Gets Dh World Champs 2022
World Championships 2022
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Sugarloaf 2022
116805 views
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Enduro Bike Field Test
92268 views
Mathias Flückiger Provisionally Suspended After Testing Positive for Zeranol
62408 views
Field Test: The Commencal Meta SX is a Bruiser
56975 views
Tech Briefing: A New Component Brand, Wild Grips, An Inverted Suction Cup Bike Rack & More - August 2022
51278 views
The Paralititan: A 300mm Huck Bike Concept
43084 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Would Your Dream Shock Look Like?
35940 views
Entry List for the Les Gets World Champs 2022
34631 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
scantregard
(35 mins ago)
hopefully someone can translate please..
[Reply]
1
0
projan
(37 mins ago)
Let the show begin!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007538
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments