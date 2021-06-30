Video: Wyn TV Track Walk - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021

Jun 30, 2021
by GT Bicycles  

It's the second DH World Cup of the season in Les Gets and the track is off the chain! Wyn Masters walks the course to see who's fired up.

Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot

Posted In:
Videos WynTV DH Racing Les Gets World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


3 Comments

  • 4 0
 I barely recognized Neko without his beard.
  • 2 0
 Is Mick doing the Megavalanche?
  • 1 1
 I got a bit seasick

