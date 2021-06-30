Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Wyn TV Track Walk - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021
Jun 30, 2021
by
GT Bicycles
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's the second DH World Cup of the season in Les Gets and the track is off the chain! Wyn Masters walks the course to see who's fired up.
Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot
Posted In:
Videos
WynTV
DH Racing
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
69602 views
Video & Update: Spectator Arrested for Causing Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France
64576 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2
62793 views
Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021
49686 views
Bike Check: Keegan Wright's High Pivot Devinci Prototype
43260 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Makes History at the Second Stage of the Tour De France
41436 views
First Look: Pole's Voima eMTB Has 190mm of Travel and a 725Wh Battery
40040 views
Video: A Closer Look at Jack Moir's Canyon Strive Race Bike
36366 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
captbennett
(47 mins ago)
I barely recognized Neko without his beard.
[Reply]
2
0
krisrayner
(30 mins ago)
Is Mick doing the Megavalanche?
[Reply]
1
1
Ceasy
(36 mins ago)
I got a bit seasick
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008999
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Post a Comment