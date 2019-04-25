Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Wyn TV Track Walk - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
Apr 25, 2019
by
GT Bicycles
World Cup season is on! That's it, that's all.
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
ianswilson815
(18 mins ago)
Wait a minute....what the hell!? First Finn's video is longer than 3 min, now Wyn's is 12 min (I am not complaining, I love Wyn TV)....but how did Cathro get so f***ed with only being allowed 3 min on course?
[Reply]
+ 1
murphwerks
(1 mins ago)
I'm confused too. My first two thoughts are that either they don't care about getting fined or perhaps there are different rules for racers posting media versus "regular folks"
Redbull? Wanna weigh in?
[Reply]
+ 6
stormracing
(22 mins ago)
Every single time I feel like I refresh Pinkbike more moribor content is put up. It’s WC season baby!!!!! Lovinnn it
[Reply]
+ 1
lab7digital
(7 mins ago)
What's with all the different timing limits? Has Ben got it wrong, maybe it was only 3 minutes of riding footage allowed?
Is Elliott Jackson doing track analysis for RedBull?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
