VIDEOS

Video: Wyn TV Track Walk - Maribor World Cup DH 2019

Apr 25, 2019
by GT Bicycles  


World Cup season is on! That's it, that's all.

MENTIONS: @GTBicycles


Must Read This Week
Confirmed: Cannondale's New Downhill Bike Has 2 Shocks
176799 views
Starling Cycles' Prototype is a Steel High-Pivot 29er With 5 Speeds
71761 views
Check Out: Fork Foam, New Shoes, Tool Holders, a Luxury Cooler & More - April 2019
54341 views
Final Results: European DH Cup - Round 1 Maribor
52497 views
4 New Materials That Could Improve Carbon Fiber
50824 views
Video: Behind the Scenes of Aaron Gwin's World Cup Preparation
45231 views
Video: Friday Fails #65
40017 views
Kaos Seagrave To Miss Maribor World Cup Due To Lack of UCI Points
36337 views

4 Comments

  • + 6
 Wait a minute....what the hell!? First Finn's video is longer than 3 min, now Wyn's is 12 min (I am not complaining, I love Wyn TV)....but how did Cathro get so f***ed with only being allowed 3 min on course?
  • + 1
 I'm confused too. My first two thoughts are that either they don't care about getting fined or perhaps there are different rules for racers posting media versus "regular folks"

Redbull? Wanna weigh in?
  • + 6
 Every single time I feel like I refresh Pinkbike more moribor content is put up. It’s WC season baby!!!!! Lovinnn it
  • + 1
 What's with all the different timing limits? Has Ben got it wrong, maybe it was only 3 minutes of riding footage allowed?

Is Elliott Jackson doing track analysis for RedBull?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030880
Mobile Version of Website