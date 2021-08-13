Video: Wyn TV Track Walk - Maribor World Cup DH 2021

Aug 13, 2021
by GT Bicycles  

If the suspension was killing you the wait is over! Wyn is on track at Maribor with the quips and clips you've been waiting for.

2 Comments

 Legendary! The GT looks mint
 Ugh punny much

