Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Wyn TV Track Walk - Snowshoe World Cup DH 2021
Sep 13, 2021
by
GT Bicycles
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's the final two DH World Cups of the year in Snowshoe, WV. Wyn Masters walks the track to see who's ready to shift it into high gear to finish out the season.
Film/Edit: Ian Howes
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
GT
Wyn Masters
DH Racing
Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
What Does the Vietnam Covid Shutdown Mean for Carbon Bikes?
75196 views
Scott Releases 160mm Patron eMTB with an Integrated Shock
66280 views
Spotted (Again): Yeti's eMTB at EWS-E Crans-Montana
59594 views
Field Test: 2022 YT Capra - The Speedy All-Rounder
59584 views
Field Test: 2022 Transition Spire - Suprisingly Versatile
56426 views
Opinion: The Case For Being 'Over-Biked'
51359 views
Field Test: 2022 Norco Range C1 - The Pedal Friendly 'Downhill' Bike
51240 views
Final Results from EWS Crans-Montana 2021
50111 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
Kyanw
(34 mins ago)
There's a big ad for the yeti e-bike on the homepage now
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
(3 mins ago)
And if you follow the link, it takes you to a non-existent page... must be a conspiracy. The yeti E-bike is a myth. Like yetis themselves. They blurred it out in the field test intro vid, because it doesn't actually exist
[Reply]
1
0
Chuch
(5 mins ago)
For the love of god, this is what all these guys think the "east" is like, based on characters in WV. BAHAHAHA!
[Reply]
1
0
srshred
(1 mins ago)
Quality content from Wyn for all the rest of the mortals!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008173
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments
Post a Comment