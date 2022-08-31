Watch
Video: Wyn TV Track Walk - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2022
Aug 31, 2022
by
GT Bicycles
1 Comments
It's Wyn TV! Wyn Masters checks in with the riders to hear their thoughts heading into the final World Cup race of the season.
Film/Edit: Jules Bellot
Posted In:
Racing and Events
WynTV
Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2022
1 Comment
Score
Time
2
0
oatkinso
(5 mins ago)
After the race can you ask Thibaut Daprela where gets his HD brows done please? Asking for my girlfriend.
[Reply]
1 Comment