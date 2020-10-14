Pinkbike.com
Video: Wyn TV Trackwalk - Maribor World Cup DH 2020
Oct 14, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Wyn gets on track to talk to riders as they saddle up for another big week of racing.
Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot
Score
Time
18
0
mulv1976
(1 hours ago)
I get the sense from that Danny interview that he's been screwed over. I hope he gets another team soon as he's a top rider.
[Reply]
12
2
lance2012
(43 mins ago)
Will Longden always seems like an arse. Body language is so off.
[Reply]
9
0
oatkinso
(1 hours ago)
The future looks bright, the future looks ORANGE?
[Reply]
2
2
lance2012
(39 mins ago)
Please, no! He deserves better
[Reply]
9
0
fjm35
(35 mins ago)
Don't use words like these lightly lest they become reality. I really really hope we won't see another four years of Trump.
[Reply]
11
2
AinsleyTrimix
(54 mins ago)
They need to interview Danny's Dad.
[Reply]
1
0
c-radicallis
(3 mins ago)
I'm scared
[Reply]
7
0
djlucas
(36 mins ago)
I doubt he'll miss those Lazer helmets!
[Reply]
3
0
Rudy2455
(5 mins ago)
I feel like Wyn TV has helped Danny come out of his shell a bit. Or at least, he's so much more animated and engaging now than he was in older episodes. Cool to watch and looking forward to his team announcement: hopefully he found a sick ride for 2021.
[Reply]
6
0
crashtor
(1 hours ago)
I wonder what really happened between Danny and his team
[Reply]
6
0
smartfartbart
(1 hours ago)
Anyway, it does not look like an amicable separation
[Reply]
6
0
nathan999x
(34 mins ago)
Danny's interview reminded me of interviews with Kimi Raikkonen
[Reply]
5
1
YetiStew
(1 hours ago)
The futures bright, the futures Orange... as the old commercial used to go
[Reply]
4
0
mtb-jon
(1 hours ago)
braaaaaap
[Reply]
3
0
powderturns
(1 hours ago)
Oh man, woulda loved to see Danny’s face without a mask during that one.
[Reply]
2
0
FRKA
(21 mins ago)
Loris, please don't crash again on Sam Hill corner.
[Reply]
3
1
NorthEasternDownhiller
(1 hours ago)
Kade = Soul Rider
[Reply]
Post a Comment