Video: Wyn TV Trackwalk - Maribor World Cup DH 2020

Oct 14, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesWyn gets on track to talk to riders as they saddle up for another big week of racing.

Filmed/Edited: Jules BellotGT


Regions in Article
Bike Park Pohorje

Posted In:
Videos WynTV DH Racing Maribor World Cup Dh 2020


17 Comments

  • 18 0
 I get the sense from that Danny interview that he's been screwed over. I hope he gets another team soon as he's a top rider.
  • 12 2
 Will Longden always seems like an arse. Body language is so off.
  • 9 0
 The future looks bright, the future looks ORANGE?
  • 2 2
 Please, no! He deserves better
  • 9 0
 Don't use words like these lightly lest they become reality. I really really hope we won't see another four years of Trump.
  • 11 2
 They need to interview Danny's Dad.
  • 1 0
 I'm scared
  • 7 0
 I doubt he'll miss those Lazer helmets!
  • 3 0
 I feel like Wyn TV has helped Danny come out of his shell a bit. Or at least, he's so much more animated and engaging now than he was in older episodes. Cool to watch and looking forward to his team announcement: hopefully he found a sick ride for 2021.
  • 6 0
 I wonder what really happened between Danny and his team
  • 6 0
 Anyway, it does not look like an amicable separation
  • 6 0
 Danny's interview reminded me of interviews with Kimi Raikkonen
  • 5 1
 The futures bright, the futures Orange... as the old commercial used to go
  • 4 0
 braaaaaap
  • 3 0
 Oh man, woulda loved to see Danny’s face without a mask during that one.
  • 2 0
 Loris, please don't crash again on Sam Hill corner.
  • 3 1
 Kade = Soul Rider

