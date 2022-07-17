Video: Wyn TV - Vallnord World Cup Finals 2022

Jul 17, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

It was a rowdy one in Vallnord with the riders fully pinned down a dusty track! Wyn takes to the pits to get the post race interviews you've been waiting for!

Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle

4 Comments

  • 3 0
 Thanks Wyn, you bring the racers personalities to us, we know them on the bike and now we know them off the bike. Another deserving privateer too, keep it up mate.
  • 3 0
 My second favourite thing about racing is WynTV reports
  • 2 0
 Wyn Masters is the real MVP. Thanks for your service!
  • 1 0
 I love downhill racing so damn much.





