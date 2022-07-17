Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Wyn TV - Vallnord World Cup Finals 2022
Jul 17, 2022
by
GT Bicycles
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It was a rowdy one in Vallnord with the riders fully pinned down a dusty track! Wyn takes to the pits to get the post race interviews you've been waiting for!
Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
DH Racing
Vallnord World Cup Dh 2022
World Cup DH
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022
109509 views
Review: Trek's 2023 Fuel EX-e Is Light & Nearly Completely Silent
85557 views
Qualifying Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022
81323 views
Nino Schurter Receives Penalty Fine at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
76289 views
Nicolai First to Reveal a Production-Ready Bike With Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain
60607 views
Shimano's New XT Di2 Drivetrain Can Shift Automatically & While Coasting, But Only For eBikes
53242 views
Eurobike 2022: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1
49695 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2022
49327 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
watchtower
(30 mins ago)
Thanks Wyn, you bring the racers personalities to us, we know them on the bike and now we know them off the bike. Another deserving privateer too, keep it up mate.
[Reply]
3
0
machaut
(45 mins ago)
My second favourite thing about racing is WynTV reports
[Reply]
2
0
nozes
(3 mins ago)
Wyn Masters is the real MVP. Thanks for your service!
[Reply]
1
0
plustiresaintdead
(19 mins ago)
I love downhill racing so damn much.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007526
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments