Video: Wyn TV - Vallnord DH World Cup Trackwalk

Jul 13, 2022
It's Wyn TV from the World Cup DH track here at Vallnord! Wyn Masters takes to the track to hear how riders' thoughts are shifting heading into the weekend.

Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 How are we finding out about the fastest woman in the world being hurt in the hospital from a last second comment by a photographer on a rider vlog? World cup DH needs some real reporters
  • 1 0
 wait wat?
  • 1 0
 Correction - I just checked her IG and she's sick in the hospital. Hopefully it isn't serious and she's back out there this weekend. My point still stands, I feel like a detective searching through IG, rider vlogs, and comments to know what's happening at the races.
  • 1 0
 Wish we could clone Sven Martin and have him for that purpose. The guy is a gem.





