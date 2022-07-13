Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Wyn TV - Vallnord DH World Cup Trackwalk
Jul 13, 2022
by
GT Bicycles
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's Wyn TV from the World Cup DH track here at Vallnord! Wyn Masters takes to the track to hear how riders' thoughts are shifting heading into the weekend.
Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle
Posted In:
Racing and Events
WynTV
Vallnord World Cup Dh 2022
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
125053 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
84541 views
Nino Schurter Receives Penalty Fine at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
68839 views
Review: Trek's 2023 Fuel EX-e Is Light & Nearly Completely Silent
63630 views
Riders Respond to Crash at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
62467 views
Spotted: Specialized Demo Prototype - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
53886 views
Shimano's New XT Di2 Drivetrain Can Shift Automatically & While Coasting, But Only For eBikes
49473 views
Nicolai First to Reveal a Production-Ready Bike With Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain
49021 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Jack-attaxk
(17 mins ago)
How are we finding out about the fastest woman in the world being hurt in the hospital from a last second comment by a photographer on a rider vlog? World cup DH needs some real reporters
[Reply]
1
0
skintightleather
(2 mins ago)
wait wat?
[Reply]
1
0
Jack-attaxk
(2 mins ago)
Correction - I just checked her IG and she's sick in the hospital. Hopefully it isn't serious and she's back out there this weekend. My point still stands, I feel like a detective searching through IG, rider vlogs, and comments to know what's happening at the races.
[Reply]
1
0
Archimonde
(1 mins ago)
Wish we could clone Sven Martin and have him for that purpose. The guy is a gem.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009063
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments