Video: Wyn TV Wraps Up the World Cup Season in Lousa
Nov 3, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Wyn cracks a cold one and gets the low down on the last race of the season.
Regions in Article
Lousã
Posted In:
Videos
WynTV
Wyn Masters
DH Racing
Lousa World Cup Dh 2020
World Cup DH
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 3
94250 views
Final Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
91247 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
77675 views
Dangerholm vs. Kapfinger: The World's Finest DH Bike Challenge - Pinkbike Poll
67932 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
66850 views
This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays
63949 views
Pole Bicycles' CEO Resigns, Company Founder Leo Kokkonen to Take Leading Role
55557 views
Bike Check: Matt Lakin's Fully Rigid Stooge Cycles MK4 Enduro Race Bike
40982 views
15 Comments
14
0
bigandybikes
(1 hours ago)
Certified Minnaar sized start gates for 2021?
[Reply]
10
0
ajaxwalker
(51 mins ago)
Without them Cathro would break his neck again.
[Reply]
6
0
talkster
(51 mins ago)
Was Minnaar scoping Edmondson for a Syndicate spot?
[Reply]
1
1
blowmyfuse
(51 mins ago)
Go have fun and play with the splits to see who did what at each split. Gwin was gaining momentum until he burned the turn. What could have been.
Also check out Kade Edwards at the bottom. 1st at the final 2 splits and fastest in the speed trap!!!
www.rootsandrain.com/event7843/2020-nov-1-mercedes-benz-uci-world-cup-dh-4-lousa/results
[Reply]
2
0
humoroususername
(36 mins ago)
I think you are looking at qualifying there man.
[Reply]
1
0
xice
(55 mins ago)
obligatory q: Wyn, what brand is your watch?
Last sponsor points for 2020 up for grabs. :-)
[Reply]
1
0
oatkinso
(46 mins ago)
@wynmasters
you ducked asking Greg about your brothers criticism of him again!
#awkward
[Reply]
2
2
blowmyfuse
(33 mins ago)
If you have background knowledge, you understand that GM is Martin Whitley's
#1
athlete for his sports marketing group and has been since he was 1st on the scene with Global Racing. It's not anything people in the know have to address.
GM is taking up for his management group. He's also at the top of the heap when it comes to money so he's not going to have the view point of the impoverished privateer or 2nd/3rd tier sponsored dirt bag trying to make it.
"addressing it" wouldn't accomplish anything. Would only start crap and that hardly seems Wyn's mentality. Me on the other hand, I'm going blunt, honest and asking dead pan questions & only getting 1 interview before being banned from the pits. Again.
[Reply]
3
0
LeoTProductions
(19 mins ago)
What was the criticism?
[Reply]
1
0
oatkinso
(10 mins ago)
@LeoTProductions
: I'm only pulling legs, but here it is for what its worth. Minnaar is the gravity riders representative, which Ed alludes to.
www.vitalmtb.com/features/Eddie-Masters-Thinks-the-UCI-Is-Suffocating-Downhill-Racing,2969
[Reply]
1
0
cuban-b
(8 mins ago)
@blowmyfuse
: how did you get banned from the pits?
[Reply]
1
0
rkstar
(24 mins ago)
Bye Wyn... Bye racers...See you next season. Best wishes... Byyyyyyyyeee...
[Reply]
1
0
FoesKnows
(1 hours ago)
Great work Wyn!
[Reply]
1
0
Trail6
(49 mins ago)
that belly roll...
[Reply]
1
0
TallTomT
(12 mins ago)
Thanks Wyn (and team)!
[Reply]
