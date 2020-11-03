Video: Wyn TV Wraps Up the World Cup Season in Lousa

Nov 3, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Wyn cracks a cold one and gets the low down on the last race of the season.

15 Comments

  • 14 0
 Certified Minnaar sized start gates for 2021?
  • 10 0
 Without them Cathro would break his neck again.
  • 6 0
 Was Minnaar scoping Edmondson for a Syndicate spot?
  • 1 1
 Go have fun and play with the splits to see who did what at each split. Gwin was gaining momentum until he burned the turn. What could have been.
Also check out Kade Edwards at the bottom. 1st at the final 2 splits and fastest in the speed trap!!!

www.rootsandrain.com/event7843/2020-nov-1-mercedes-benz-uci-world-cup-dh-4-lousa/results
  • 2 0
 I think you are looking at qualifying there man.
  • 1 0
 obligatory q: Wyn, what brand is your watch?
Last sponsor points for 2020 up for grabs. :-)
  • 1 0
 @wynmasters you ducked asking Greg about your brothers criticism of him again! #awkward
  • 2 2
 If you have background knowledge, you understand that GM is Martin Whitley's #1 athlete for his sports marketing group and has been since he was 1st on the scene with Global Racing. It's not anything people in the know have to address.

GM is taking up for his management group. He's also at the top of the heap when it comes to money so he's not going to have the view point of the impoverished privateer or 2nd/3rd tier sponsored dirt bag trying to make it.

"addressing it" wouldn't accomplish anything. Would only start crap and that hardly seems Wyn's mentality. Me on the other hand, I'm going blunt, honest and asking dead pan questions & only getting 1 interview before being banned from the pits. Again.
  • 3 0
 What was the criticism?
  • 1 0
 @LeoTProductions: I'm only pulling legs, but here it is for what its worth. Minnaar is the gravity riders representative, which Ed alludes to. www.vitalmtb.com/features/Eddie-Masters-Thinks-the-UCI-Is-Suffocating-Downhill-Racing,2969
  • 1 0
 @blowmyfuse: how did you get banned from the pits?
  • 1 0
 Bye Wyn... Bye racers...See you next season. Best wishes... Byyyyyyyyeee...
  • 1 0
 Great work Wyn!
  • 1 0
 that belly roll...
  • 1 0
 Thanks Wyn (and team)!

Post a Comment



