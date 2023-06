It's déjà vu; Ed Bull Media House is back in the booth! Wyn Masters took a rough crash in finals so his brother, Ed, is back on the scene. Find out what went down at the first race of the season and who will be the next Privateer added to Wyn's Privateer Project. It's Wyn TV presented by Ed Bull Media House!Watch it on Eurosport, GCN+ and discovery+Video: Louis Citadelle