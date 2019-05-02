Pinkbike.com
Video: Wyn TV's Best of 2018
May 2, 2019
by
Nickolas Van Berkel
The Ferrari Boys Mixtape is just a mixed bag of all my favorite clips that I captured while shooting Wyn TV at most of the 2018 downhill World Cup season.
Charlie Makea, Jasper Barrett, and I came up with the Ferrari Boys name, it's a sick name eh?
thesharkman
(1 hours ago)
Great video, it's hard to even pick anything specific out to mention. But damn it sure did remind me of what a good kid Vergier is. I'm pretty sure I cried when I saw him cry that day.
[Reply]
+ 1
merlin33
(1 hours ago)
Thank you for allowing me to properly spend 11 minutes of my Thursday. Good stuff.
[Reply]
+ 1
rhaddad87
(19 mins ago)
Jean Girard 2018 was way more fun than Jean Girard 2019
[Reply]
+ 1
BartDM
(25 mins ago)
Wyn & Cathro, best things happened to video mtb...
[Reply]
+ 1
gramboh
(51 mins ago)
THANK U BERKEL Seriously though, great vid.
[Reply]
+ 1
endlessblockades
(1 hours ago)
BILLION $$$$ TIFOSI STALLIONZZZ
[Reply]
+ 1
chazmak
(2 days ago)
YO yo Ferrari BOYZZZ
[Reply]
