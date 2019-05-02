VIDEOS

Video: Wyn TV's Best of 2018

May 2, 2019
by Nickolas Van Berkel  
The Ferrari Boys Mixtape is just a mixed bag of all my favorite clips that I captured while shooting Wyn TV at most of the 2018 downhill World Cup season.

Charlie Makea, Jasper Barrett, and I came up with the Ferrari Boys name, it's a sick name eh?

7 Comments

  • + 5
 Great video, it's hard to even pick anything specific out to mention. But damn it sure did remind me of what a good kid Vergier is. I'm pretty sure I cried when I saw him cry that day.
  • + 1
 Thank you for allowing me to properly spend 11 minutes of my Thursday. Good stuff.
  • + 1
 Jean Girard 2018 was way more fun than Jean Girard 2019
  • + 1
 Wyn & Cathro, best things happened to video mtb...
  • + 1
 THANK U BERKEL Seriously though, great vid.
  • + 1
 BILLION $$$$ TIFOSI STALLIONZZZ
  • + 1
 YO yo Ferrari BOYZZZ

