Video: Wyn's Privateer Project Season 2 Episode 1 at the Fort William World Cup

Aug 17, 2024
by Wyn Masters  

Episode one of the Privateer project has us in Fort William, Scotland for the first World Cup of the season with Canadian privateer Gabe Neron and our new full-time junior Luke Wayman.

This episode is dedicated in memory of Leon Sims our host at the Archaderry Estate for the Fort William race.

Donate to support the Privateers here, https://gofund.me/47b68a20

