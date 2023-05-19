Video: WynTV at the Paris-Roubaix

May 19, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesTime for another Wyn Masters/Shimano crossover, this time at Paris-Roubaix. Enjoy some cobble-crazy content at the Hell of the North. Wyn is tagging along with our Neutral Service Mechanics and he even took on the Gran Fondo himself! Shimano


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos WynTV Shimano Wyn Masters


6 Comments

  • 5 0
 Great production values on WynTV. In no way cobbled together.
  • 1 0
 Good on him for having the stones to participate in the gran fondo
  • 3 0
 I can't watch until after work, but can say with confidence that the roadies need more Wyn in their lives.
  • 1 0
 I hope Wyn Tv can keep his videos going for Dh. I have little faith in it though, especially when he pulls better numbers than GCN and Discovery.
  • 1 0
 sogoooddd Wyn
  • 1 0
 Wyn is such a legend.





