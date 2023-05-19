Watch
Video: WynTV at the Paris-Roubaix
May 19, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
6 Comments
Time for another Wyn Masters/Shimano crossover, this time at Paris-Roubaix. Enjoy some cobble-crazy content at the Hell of the North. Wyn is tagging along with our Neutral Service Mechanics and he even took on the Gran Fondo himself!
—
Shimano
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
Shimano
Wyn Masters
6 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
commental
(37 mins ago)
Great production values on WynTV. In no way cobbled together.
[Reply]
1
0
cuban-b
(18 mins ago)
Good on him for having the stones to participate in the gran fondo
[Reply]
3
0
jsnfschr
(40 mins ago)
I can't watch until after work, but can say with confidence that the roadies need more Wyn in their lives.
[Reply]
1
0
Whataboutism
(13 mins ago)
I hope Wyn Tv can keep his videos going for Dh. I have little faith in it though, especially when he pulls better numbers than GCN and Discovery.
[Reply]
1
0
jeremias
(29 mins ago)
sogoooddd Wyn
[Reply]
1
0
jlm0976
(4 mins ago)
Wyn is such a legend.
[Reply]
