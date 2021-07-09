Video: WynTV - EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1

Jul 9, 2021
by GT Bicycles  

It's Wyn TV from round 3 of the EWS in La Thuile! Wyn checks in to see whose day was derailed by the weather and who survived.

Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot

 Man I love hearing Jack's take on leaving his cell phone in the pits - "Im going to go as hard as I can anyway, whats the point at looking?" - A wonderful add to the EWS circuit.
 Always fun when Wyn is involved.

